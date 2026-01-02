Left Menu

CBI Reopens Cold Case of Unidentified Woman's Strangulation in Kerala

The CBI has resumed the investigation into the 2004 murder of an unidentified woman in Kerala's Malappuram district. After several unsuccessful probes, the Central Bureau of Investigation re-registered the case, responding to a petition in the Kerala High Court, seeking justice for the victim.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reinitiated the probe into the 2004 murder of an unidentified woman, whose body was discovered in a rubber plantation in Malappuram district, Kerala. This development came after a prolonged hiatus following an inconclusive initial investigation by local police.

The CBI's Special Crime Branch in Thiruvananthapuram has taken over the case after re-registering the First Information Report (FIR) and submitting it to the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. The victim, described as a woman around 35 years old wearing yellow attire, was strangled to death. Identifying the victim or her assailant proved unfruitful in earlier investigations.

The decision for the CBI to intervene arose from a petition by P Abdu, who faced unwarranted scrutiny during initial inquiries. Abdu sought judicial intervention for a thorough investigation. With Justice G Girish ordering the CBI takeover, a team led by SCB Inspector Biju N is now tasked with cracking the case's chilling mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

