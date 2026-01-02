CBI Reopens Cold Case of Unidentified Woman's Strangulation in Kerala

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reinitiated the probe into the 2004 murder of an unidentified woman, whose body was discovered in a rubber plantation in Malappuram district, Kerala. This development came after a prolonged hiatus following an inconclusive initial investigation by local police.

The CBI's Special Crime Branch in Thiruvananthapuram has taken over the case after re-registering the First Information Report (FIR) and submitting it to the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. The victim, described as a woman around 35 years old wearing yellow attire, was strangled to death. Identifying the victim or her assailant proved unfruitful in earlier investigations.

The decision for the CBI to intervene arose from a petition by P Abdu, who faced unwarranted scrutiny during initial inquiries. Abdu sought judicial intervention for a thorough investigation. With Justice G Girish ordering the CBI takeover, a team led by SCB Inspector Biju N is now tasked with cracking the case's chilling mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)