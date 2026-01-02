India Prioritises Indigenous Fish for Sustainable Aquaculture, Food Security & Growth

India’s vast and diverse aquatic ecosystems—from the Himalayan rivers to the rich coastal waters of the Indian Ocean—harbour an exceptional wealth of indigenous fish species that are essential to ecological balance, cultural traditions, nutritional security, and rural livelihoods. As demand for fish products increases and environmental pressures intensify, the promotion of native fish species has emerged as a strategic pathway for achieving long-term sustainability in fisheries and aquaculture.

According to ICAR–National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), India is home to more than 2,800 indigenous fish and shellfish species, including:

917 freshwater species

394 brackishwater species

1,548 marine species

Despite this rich biodiversity and developed breeding technologies for more than 80 commercially important species, India’s aquaculture output is still dominated by a limited number of species—primarily Indian major carps (rohu, catla, mrigal) in freshwater and exotic shrimp (Penaeus vannamei) in brackishwater systems. Mariculture remains in the early stages of development.

To address this imbalance and diversify aquaculture, the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India, along with ICAR, has prioritised 11 indigenous species based on economic significance, market demand, and regional importance:

Priority Indigenous Species Identified

Fringed-lipped Carp (Labeo fimbriatus) Olive Barb (Systomus sarana) Pengba (Osteobrama belangeri) Striped Murrel (Channa striata) Pabda (Ompok spp.) Singhi (Heteropneustes fossilis) Asian Seabass (Lates calcarifer) Pearlspot (Etroplus suratensis) Pompano (Trachinotus spp.) Mud Crab (Scylla spp.) Penaeus indicus (Indian White Shrimp)

These species already have established breeding, seed production, and farming technologies, and serve as culturally significant, nutritionally important, and economically valuable food resources across Indian states.

Why Promote Indigenous Fish Species?

✔ Ecological Benefits

Indigenous species are naturally adapted to local ecosystems, contributing to ecological stability and reducing risks associated with invasive species.

✔ Economic & Livelihood Advantages

Local communities depend on these species for income, small-scale enterprises, and region-specific aquaculture markets.

✔ Cultural Significance

Many indigenous species form an integral part of regional cuisines, festivals, and traditional fishing practices.

✔ Reduced Dependency on Exotic Species

Overreliance on a handful of species increases vulnerability to disease outbreaks and market fluctuations.

Bridging Knowledge Gaps

A significant challenge remains: lack of awareness and technical knowledge among farmers regarding the advantages and farming practices of indigenous species. Strengthening capacity through training, demonstrations, and extension services is crucial for large-scale adoption.

Government Support Through PMMSY, PMMKSSY & FIDF

The DoF, GoI is enabling aquaculture diversification and strengthening value chains through key schemes:

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)

Focus areas include:

Aquaculture expansion

Species diversification

Genetic improvement

Better seed quality and feed availability

Infrastructure development

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY)

Enhances last-mile access to seed, input support, and farmer capacity building.

Fisheries & Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF)

Finances critical infrastructure such as hatcheries, nurseries, feed mills, and cold chains.

Genetic Improvement Initiatives

In collaboration with ICAR, the DoF has selected the following species for genetic enhancement programmes:

Scampi

Rohu

Catla

Murrel

Penaeus indicus

Penaeus monodon

Indian Pompano

Additionally, two Nucleus Breeding Centres (NBCs) have been sanctioned:

Freshwater NBC at ICAR–CIFA, Bhubaneswar

Marine NBC at ICAR–CMFRI, Mandapam

These centres will produce high-health, genetically improved seed to support commercial-scale aquaculture.

34 Regional Clusters to Boost Indigenous Species Production

The DoF has notified 34 production and processing clusters across India to strengthen local value chains, generate employment, and reduce post-harvest losses. Key clusters include:

Scampi cluster – Odisha

Murrel cluster – Telangana

Pabda cluster – Tripura

Pengba cluster – Manipur

Trout clusters – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

Pearlspot cluster – Kerala

Marine cage farming cluster – Karnataka

Ornamental fish cluster – Madurai

These clusters will enhance production, processing, and marketing of regionally significant indigenous species.

A Sustainable Future for India’s Fisheries

With inland and aquaculture sectors contributing over 75% of India’s total fish production, promoting indigenous species is critical for:

Biodiversity conservation

Sustainable fisheries management

Aquaculture diversification

Nutritional security

Economic resilience of rural communities

By leveraging the ecological, economic, and cultural value of native species, India is paving a path toward sustainable aquaculture growth, aligned with its long-term vision for a resilient, inclusive, and environmentally sound fisheries sector.