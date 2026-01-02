JP Nadda Reviews Health Systems in Rajasthan, Maharashtra; Focus on TB Elimination

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda held an extensive review meeting today with the Health Ministers and senior officials of Rajasthan and Maharashtra, aimed at accelerating priority national health initiatives, reinforcing public health infrastructure, and strengthening regulatory frameworks. The meeting reflects the Centre’s mission-mode approach to health sector transformation and the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Strengthening Drug Regulation & Supply Chains

Shri Nadda emphasised that a strong, vigilant, end-to-end drug regulatory system—from manufacturing to last-mile distribution—is essential to ensure the quality, safety, and trustworthiness of medicines. He called for:

Adoption of global best regulatory practices,

Continuous monitoring of Free Drugs and Free Diagnostics Initiatives,

Closure of supply-chain gaps,

Enhanced patient satisfaction and compliance mechanisms.

The Union Minister also urged States to expand the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT Pharmacies to improve access to affordable, quality medicines.

Expanding Primary Care & Diagnostics

Rajasthan officials highlighted the need for population-based planning of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, especially in areas with scattered habitations.Shri Nadda underscored that timely, quality diagnostics must be integrated across primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare, noting that while doctors anchor clinical services, professional hospital administration is critical for regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

He stressed strengthening oversight of:

Blood banks,

Hospital operations,

Patient safety standards.

TB Elimination: Mission-Mode Focus

Reaffirming the national goal of a TB-free India, the Union Minister called for:

District- and block-focused strategies,

Expanded screening and diagnostics,

Strengthened treatment adherence,

Continued nutritional support for TB patients,

Intensive grassroots-level monitoring.

He also emphasised leveraging Public–Private Partnerships (PPP) and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to boost TB elimination efforts.

Engaging Legislators & Enhancing Accountability

Shri Nadda proposed sensitisation workshops for MLAs, encouraging elected representatives to:

Engage with Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Block Medical Officers (BMOs),

Participate in structured review meetings,

Support Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) to build trust and accountability in public health systems.

Centre–State Collaboration to Strengthen Health Systems

Health Ministers from Rajasthan and Maharashtra assured full cooperation and reiterated their commitment to improving health outcomes through close coordination with the Union government.

Shri Nadda reaffirmed the Centre’s support through:

National Health Mission (NHM) interventions,

PPP-based service delivery models,

Expansion of medical education infrastructure,

Technical assistance and capacity building,

Support for State-specific health strategies.

He noted that similar consultations with other States—such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana—are ongoing to fast-track national health reforms.

Senior Leadership Participating in the Meeting

Rajasthan delegation:Shri Gajendra Singh Khimsar (Minister of Medical & Health), Ms. Gayatri A. Rathore, Dr. Amit Yadav, Dr. T. Shubhamangala, Shri Naresh Kumar Goyal, Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma.

Maharashtra delegation:Shri Prakash Abitkar, Shri E. Ravendiran, Dr. Kadambari Balkawade, Dr. Nitin Ambadekar.

Union Health Ministry:Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Ms. Aradhana Patnaik, Shri Rajit Punhani (CEO, FSSAI), Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi (DCGI), among others.

Shared Commitment to Health Sector Transformation

The meeting concluded with a unified pledge to: