Nepal Army to Mobilise 80,000 Troops for Elections
The Nepal Army plans to deploy approximately 80,000 troops to ensure security during the March 5 general elections. President Ramchandra Paudel has approved the move. A three-tier security plan will see police, Armed Police Forces, and the army working together to maintain order.
In preparation for the March 5 general elections, the Nepal Army is set to mobilise around 80,000 troops, according to a high-ranking army official. This deployment represents over 90% of the ground forces, emphasizing the importance placed on securing the electoral process.
The government's decision to employ military support for the parliamentary elections has received the green light from President Ramchandra Paudel. This endorsement follows prior approval in November to ensure a comprehensive security strategy involving multiple forces.
The security framework devised for the election features a three-tier integrated approach. In the initial tier, police forces will be deployed, followed by Armed Police Forces in the second tier, with the Nepal Army forming the final layer. This strategic arrangement aims to create a robust and effective security presence during the elections.
