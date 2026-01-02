Left Menu

Call for Cooperation: Unveiling the Mystery of 328 Missing Saroops

Baltej Pannu of the Aam Aadmi Party urged the SGPC to assist in the probe of 328 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. This investigation led to the arrest of chartered accountant Satinder Singh Kohli, highlighting SGPC's alleged lack of transparency in addressing the controversy.

On Friday, Baltej Pannu of the Aam Aadmi Party called upon the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to assist the police in their investigation into the disappearance of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. This request comes amid accusations against the SGPC for lacking transparency and failing to address the issue efficiently.

Pannu criticized the SGPC, asserting that their attempt to frame the police investigation as meddling in Sikh affairs is misguided. He emphasized that the involvement of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was necessary due to the gravity of the situation and the SGPC's prolonged inaction.

Pannu further appealed to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to fully collaborate with the SIT to uncover the truth about the missing saroops. This comes after the arrest of Satinder Singh Kohli, a chartered accountant linked to Shiromani Akali Dal president and one of the accused in the case, which has sparked wide controversy.

