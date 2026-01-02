Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Fire: Conflicting Claims Emerge After Devastating Missile Strike

Russian missiles hit a five-storey apartment in Kharkiv, injuring at least 25 people. Russia denied the attack, suggesting Ukrainian ammunition caused the blast. Regional and mayoral sources report casualties as rescue operations continue. The incident follows earlier attacks in other Ukraine regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:44 IST
Kharkiv Under Fire: Conflicting Claims Emerge After Devastating Missile Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian missiles reportedly struck a multi-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Friday. Official sources indicated that the blast left the building in ruins and caused injuries to at least 25 individuals, while Russian authorities denied any attack.

Images and videos circulating on social media reveal thick smoke and widespread destruction as emergency crews navigate through debris. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that preliminary information pointed to two ballistic missiles hitting the area, severely damaging a five-story residential building.

Contradicting these accounts, Russia's Defence Ministry, via Telegram, attributed the explosion to a detonation of Ukrainian military ammunition. As the rescue operations continue, the attack draws international attention amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
2
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
3
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
4
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026