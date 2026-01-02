Kharkiv Under Fire: Conflicting Claims Emerge After Devastating Missile Strike

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian missiles reportedly struck a multi-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Friday. Official sources indicated that the blast left the building in ruins and caused injuries to at least 25 individuals, while Russian authorities denied any attack.

Images and videos circulating on social media reveal thick smoke and widespread destruction as emergency crews navigate through debris. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that preliminary information pointed to two ballistic missiles hitting the area, severely damaging a five-story residential building.

Contradicting these accounts, Russia's Defence Ministry, via Telegram, attributed the explosion to a detonation of Ukrainian military ammunition. As the rescue operations continue, the attack draws international attention amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)