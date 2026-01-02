Kharkiv Under Fire: Conflicting Claims Emerge After Devastating Missile Strike
Russian missiles hit a five-storey apartment in Kharkiv, injuring at least 25 people. Russia denied the attack, suggesting Ukrainian ammunition caused the blast. Regional and mayoral sources report casualties as rescue operations continue. The incident follows earlier attacks in other Ukraine regions.
In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russian missiles reportedly struck a multi-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Friday. Official sources indicated that the blast left the building in ruins and caused injuries to at least 25 individuals, while Russian authorities denied any attack.
Images and videos circulating on social media reveal thick smoke and widespread destruction as emergency crews navigate through debris. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that preliminary information pointed to two ballistic missiles hitting the area, severely damaging a five-story residential building.
Contradicting these accounts, Russia's Defence Ministry, via Telegram, attributed the explosion to a detonation of Ukrainian military ammunition. As the rescue operations continue, the attack draws international attention amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)