Battle for Bengal: BJP's Bold Bid to Unseat Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal assembly polls are gearing up for a high-stakes contest as BJP, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to unseat the ruling TMC. With strategies focusing on infiltration, women's safety, and political violence, BJP is intensifying efforts to end Mamata Banerjee's 15-year reign.

  • India

The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal are expected to be a high-stakes battle as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes an aggressive push to dethrone the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). All efforts, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are focused on dismantling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 15-year grip on power.

The BJP is building its campaign on critical issues such as Bangladeshi infiltration, women's safety, political violence, and corruption. This comes after the party's substantial growth in the previous polls, moving from just three to 77 seats in the assembly, solidifying its position as the main opposition.

Top BJP leaders believe discontent within TMC ranks, coupled with a challenge posed by new party formations, could play to their advantage. Meanwhile, TMC remains defiant, with MP Abhishek Banerjee confident of matching, if not surpassing, their previous electoral performance.

