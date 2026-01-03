Shubman Gill Returns to Captain India's ODIs Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill will make his return as captain for India's one-day internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand this month, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The series will feature three matches on January 11, 14, and 18.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to rejoin the team following a two-month injury break, pending a fitness clearance. While all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been excluded to manage their workload with the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind.

Gill, recovering from a foot injury, missed out on India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, India prepares for five T20 games against New Zealand later this month, ahead of their World Cup group match on February 7 against the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)