Left Menu

Shubman Gill Returns to Captain India's ODIs Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill will return as captain for India's ODIs against New Zealand this month. Shreyas Iyer may return from injury if deemed fit. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are not included in the squad. Shubman Gill was sidelined from the T20 World Cup due to a foot injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:24 IST
Shubman Gill Returns to Captain India's ODIs Against New Zealand
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill will make his return as captain for India's one-day internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand this month, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The series will feature three matches on January 11, 14, and 18.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to rejoin the team following a two-month injury break, pending a fitness clearance. While all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been excluded to manage their workload with the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind.

Gill, recovering from a foot injury, missed out on India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, India prepares for five T20 games against New Zealand later this month, ahead of their World Cup group match on February 7 against the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHRC Steps in on Missing Ladakhi Girl Case Amid Alleged Social Pressures

NHRC Steps in on Missing Ladakhi Girl Case Amid Alleged Social Pressures

 India
2
The Fall of a Socialist Strongman: Maduro’s Dethroning

The Fall of a Socialist Strongman: Maduro’s Dethroning

 Global
3
Camille Rast's Breakthrough Victory on Slovenia's Slopes

Camille Rast's Breakthrough Victory on Slovenia's Slopes

 Global
4
Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Resilient Power Broker Under Spotlight

Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Resilient Power Broker Under Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026