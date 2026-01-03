Left Menu

Yemen's Power Struggle: A Feud Between Gulf Titans

Yemen's internationally recognized government claims to have regained control over Mukalla from UAE-backed separatists, highlighting a rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This has led to a fractured coalition against the Houthi movement, as well as disputes over air traffic restrictions and regional security dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:21 IST
Yemen's Power Struggle: A Feud Between Gulf Titans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's internationally recognized government announced on Saturday its recapture of Mukalla, a vital eastern port and the capital of Hadramout province. This marks a significant victory over UAE-backed southern separatists who seized the area last month.

The unfolding crisis has exposed a deepening divide between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the UAE, allies in the coalition against the Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Over recent days, the government reversed many gains of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), casting doubt on its independence referendum ambitions.

Hostilities have extended to strategic locations in Hadramout, and led to a halt in flights from Aden airport amid a blockade by the STC. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has bombed a location in the province, urging UAE forces to leave, signaling increased tensions ahead of an OPEC policy meeting.

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026