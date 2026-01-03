Yemen's Power Struggle: A Feud Between Gulf Titans

Yemen's internationally recognized government announced on Saturday its recapture of Mukalla, a vital eastern port and the capital of Hadramout province. This marks a significant victory over UAE-backed southern separatists who seized the area last month.

The unfolding crisis has exposed a deepening divide between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the UAE, allies in the coalition against the Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Over recent days, the government reversed many gains of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), casting doubt on its independence referendum ambitions.

Hostilities have extended to strategic locations in Hadramout, and led to a halt in flights from Aden airport amid a blockade by the STC. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has bombed a location in the province, urging UAE forces to leave, signaling increased tensions ahead of an OPEC policy meeting.