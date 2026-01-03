U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

In a surprising development, Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee reported that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been apprehended by U.S. forces. The information was relayed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who confirmed the arrest on Saturday.

Maduro is expected to stand trial in the United States facing criminal charges, a move that signifies a critical shift in U.S.-Venezuelan relations. This development might halt any anticipated actions within Venezuela following his detainment.

Rubio conveyed to Senator Lee that with Maduro in U.S. custody, no further actions are expected in Venezuela as tensions potentially ease after this bold international maneuver.