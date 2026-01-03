Left Menu

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

Republican Senator Mike Lee announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. forces. According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Maduro will face trial on criminal charges in the United States, potentially halting further actions in Venezuela.

Updated: 03-01-2026 16:03 IST
Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising development, Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee reported that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been apprehended by U.S. forces. The information was relayed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who confirmed the arrest on Saturday.

Maduro is expected to stand trial in the United States facing criminal charges, a move that signifies a critical shift in U.S.-Venezuelan relations. This development might halt any anticipated actions within Venezuela following his detainment.

Rubio conveyed to Senator Lee that with Maduro in U.S. custody, no further actions are expected in Venezuela as tensions potentially ease after this bold international maneuver.

