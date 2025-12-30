Left Menu

U.S. Forces Dismantle ISIS Operations in Syria

The United States and partner forces have executed missions resulting in the death or capture of nearly 25 Islamic State operatives in Syria. These operations included large-scale strikes and targeted actions between December 19 and 29, also dismantling several ISIS weapons caches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, alongside its partner forces, has successfully neutralized nearly 25 Islamic State operatives in Syria as part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, the U.S. military reported this week.

In a series of retaliatory strikes following an attack on American personnel, the U.S. intensified its military operations, targeting Islamic State positions on December 19.

According to a statement by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), at least seven ISIS members were killed, and the rest captured in 11 missions conducted between December 20 and 29. These operations have also dismantled four ISIS weapons caches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

