U.S. Forces Dismantle ISIS Operations in Syria

The United States, alongside its partner forces, has successfully neutralized nearly 25 Islamic State operatives in Syria as part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, the U.S. military reported this week.

In a series of retaliatory strikes following an attack on American personnel, the U.S. intensified its military operations, targeting Islamic State positions on December 19.

According to a statement by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), at least seven ISIS members were killed, and the rest captured in 11 missions conducted between December 20 and 29. These operations have also dismantled four ISIS weapons caches.

(With inputs from agencies.)