University Promoters Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders in Degree Scam

A special PMLA court in Shimla has declared Mandeep Rana and his mother Ashoni Kanwar, promoters of Manav Bharti University, as fugitive economic offenders. Accused of selling fake degrees worth Rs 387 crore, they failed to comply with court orders and are currently in Australia. Confiscation of assets is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special PMLA court in Shimla has declared Mandeep Rana and his mother, Ashoni Kanwar, as fugitive economic offenders in a high-profile money laundering case. The pair, associated with Manav Bharti University, are under scrutiny for allegedly selling fake degrees to students in Himachal Pradesh.

The court's declaration comes under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) of 2018. Mandeep Rana and Ashoni Kanwar, who are currently believed to be residing in Australia, did not adhere to previous court summons, prompting the issuance of open-ended non-bailable warrants against them.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused the university promoters of obtaining proceeds of crime valued at Rs 387 crore. With a chargesheet already filed in December 2022, the agency plans to confiscate their assets following their non-compliance. This development underlines the ongoing efforts to curb large-scale economic fraud in India.

