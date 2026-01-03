Tribunal Grants Rs 51 Lakh to Truck Accident Victim in Delhi
A Delhi tribunal awarded over Rs 51 lakh to Arshad Ali, who sustained 70% permanent disability after a factory premise truck accident. The driver's negligence was confirmed through testaments and evidence, resulting in this compensation, with Rs 22.5 lakh designated for a prosthesis.
The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ruled in favor of Arshad Ali, who was left with a 70 percent permanent disability after a truck accident in March 2023.
The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Vikram, comprehensively evaluated Ali's plea which detailed the negligence evidenced by the truck driver within a factory setting.
Supporting evidence, including the FIR and documentation of medical injuries, strengthened Ali's claims against the driver, resulting in a total compensation of Rs 51.49 lakh, including Rs 22.5 lakh for prosthetic needs, to be paid by Oriental Insurance Co Ltd.
