Tribunal Grants Rs 51 Lakh to Truck Accident Victim in Delhi

The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ruled in favor of Arshad Ali, who was left with a 70 percent permanent disability after a truck accident in March 2023.

The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Vikram, comprehensively evaluated Ali's plea which detailed the negligence evidenced by the truck driver within a factory setting.

Supporting evidence, including the FIR and documentation of medical injuries, strengthened Ali's claims against the driver, resulting in a total compensation of Rs 51.49 lakh, including Rs 22.5 lakh for prosthetic needs, to be paid by Oriental Insurance Co Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)