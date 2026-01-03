Left Menu

Hawala Money Seizure: Police Apprehend Man with Rs 50 Lakh at Gorakhpur

A 52-year-old man was detained in Gorakhpur for possessing Rs 50 lakh in illegal 'hawala' money. Rajiv Jaiswal was arrested near Guruakhpur railway station after receiving the cash from unidentified scooter-borne men. No satisfactory explanation for the money was provided, prompting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police have detained a 52-year-old man identified as Rajiv Jaiswal with Rs 50 lakh of 'hawala' money near the Gorakhpur railway station.

According to SP City Abhinav Tyagi, Jaiswal, who hails from Siddharthnagar, found himself in custody after receiving the money from two unidentified men on a scooter.

Jaiswal claimed he was unaware of the origin of the funds and was to deliver them elsewhere. Police have involved the Income Tax department, and investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the money and the unidentified men.

