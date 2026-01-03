Left Menu

President Ramaphosa Appoints New 2026–2030 Presidential Climate Commission

The announcement follows an extensive national nomination process aimed at selecting leaders who reflect South Africa’s social diversity and climate priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:04 IST
President Ramaphosa Appoints New 2026–2030 Presidential Climate Commission
The appointments conclude a public nomination process initiated in August 2025, in line with the procedural requirements of the Climate Change Act. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially unveiled the new cohort of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) for the 2026–2030 term, constituted in accordance with the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No. 22 of 2024). The announcement follows an extensive national nomination process aimed at selecting leaders who reflect South Africa’s social diversity and climate priorities.

A Broad-Based, Inclusive Commission

A total of 25 commissioners have been appointed, representing key sectors of society including business, labour, civil society, academia, youth, traditional leadership, and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).This multi-sectoral representation ensures that the PCC remains an inclusive platform guiding South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient and socially just economy.

Expertise Rooted in Climate and Development Priorities

The newly appointed commissioners bring extensive expertise in:

  • Climate change science and policy

  • Sustainable development

  • Environmental governance

  • Economic transformation

  • Social justice

  • Energy systems and adaptation planning

The selection process strongly emphasised gender balance, youth representation, geographic diversity, and alignment with national transformation objectives.

Outcome of a Transparent Public Nomination Process

The appointments conclude a public nomination process initiated in August 2025, in line with the procedural requirements of the Climate Change Act. This approach reinforces the PCC’s mandate of transparency, public participation and evidence-based decision-making.

Continuing the Journey Since the 2018 Jobs Summit

The PCC was first established as an outcome of the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, where social partners resolved to create a multi-stakeholder body to oversee South Africa’s just transition.Since then, the Commission has played a central role in shaping domestic climate strategy, convening national dialogues and strengthening the country’s climate diplomacy.

President Ramaphosa expressed deep appreciation for the outgoing commissioners for their leadership during the first five-year term, commending their contributions to national climate governance and global engagement.

Mandate for the New Cohort

The President urged the new commissioners to uphold the PCC’s principles by:

  • Providing independent, evidence-based guidance

  • Facilitating inclusive dialogue across society

  • Building consensus on South Africa’s climate and development challenges

  • Implementing the Just Transition Framework to ensure fair, equitable outcomes for all communities

President Ramaphosa further announced that the Deputy Chairperson will be named at the PCC's first meeting in 2026, where he will outline the Commission’s high-level priorities for the next five years.

List of Appointed Commissioners (2026–2030)

  1. Dr Phindile Masangane

  2. Dr Ntombifuthi Nxumalo

  3. Ms Ndiambani Magadagela

  4. Ms Shaamela Soobramoney

  5. Dr Sarushen Pillay

  6. Ms Catherine Constantinides

  7. Ms Tracy-Lynn Field

  8. Ms Khungeka Njobe

  9. Ms Zaynab Sadan

  10. Dr Dipak Patel

  11. Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe

  12. Cllr. Kenalemang Phukuntsi

  13. Cllr. Dr Nasiphi Moya

  14. Dr Moegamad Riedwaan Gallant

  15. Mr Cecil Monnanyana Mahlangu

  16. Queen Neo Mononelo Mopeli

  17. Ms Thandile Zonke

  18. Mr Errol Andile Mlambo

  19. Prof Imraan Valodia

  20. Prof Azwihangwisi Edward Nesamvuni

  21. Ms Joanne Yawitch

  22. Ms Boitumelo Molete

  23. Mr Brandin Abdinor

  24. Mr Waheed Hoosen

  25. Ms Shamini Harrington

The newly appointed PCC is now poised to guide South Africa through a decisive phase of climate action, resilience-building and sustainable development.

 

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026