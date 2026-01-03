President Ramaphosa Appoints New 2026–2030 Presidential Climate Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially unveiled the new cohort of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) for the 2026–2030 term, constituted in accordance with the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No. 22 of 2024). The announcement follows an extensive national nomination process aimed at selecting leaders who reflect South Africa’s social diversity and climate priorities.

A Broad-Based, Inclusive Commission

A total of 25 commissioners have been appointed, representing key sectors of society including business, labour, civil society, academia, youth, traditional leadership, and the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).This multi-sectoral representation ensures that the PCC remains an inclusive platform guiding South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient and socially just economy.

Expertise Rooted in Climate and Development Priorities

The newly appointed commissioners bring extensive expertise in:

Climate change science and policy

Sustainable development

Environmental governance

Economic transformation

Social justice

Energy systems and adaptation planning

The selection process strongly emphasised gender balance, youth representation, geographic diversity, and alignment with national transformation objectives.

Outcome of a Transparent Public Nomination Process

The appointments conclude a public nomination process initiated in August 2025, in line with the procedural requirements of the Climate Change Act. This approach reinforces the PCC’s mandate of transparency, public participation and evidence-based decision-making.

Continuing the Journey Since the 2018 Jobs Summit

The PCC was first established as an outcome of the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, where social partners resolved to create a multi-stakeholder body to oversee South Africa’s just transition.Since then, the Commission has played a central role in shaping domestic climate strategy, convening national dialogues and strengthening the country’s climate diplomacy.

President Ramaphosa expressed deep appreciation for the outgoing commissioners for their leadership during the first five-year term, commending their contributions to national climate governance and global engagement.

Mandate for the New Cohort

The President urged the new commissioners to uphold the PCC’s principles by:

Providing independent, evidence-based guidance

Facilitating inclusive dialogue across society

Building consensus on South Africa’s climate and development challenges

Implementing the Just Transition Framework to ensure fair, equitable outcomes for all communities

President Ramaphosa further announced that the Deputy Chairperson will be named at the PCC's first meeting in 2026, where he will outline the Commission’s high-level priorities for the next five years.

List of Appointed Commissioners (2026–2030)

Dr Phindile Masangane Dr Ntombifuthi Nxumalo Ms Ndiambani Magadagela Ms Shaamela Soobramoney Dr Sarushen Pillay Ms Catherine Constantinides Ms Tracy-Lynn Field Ms Khungeka Njobe Ms Zaynab Sadan Dr Dipak Patel Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe Cllr. Kenalemang Phukuntsi Cllr. Dr Nasiphi Moya Dr Moegamad Riedwaan Gallant Mr Cecil Monnanyana Mahlangu Queen Neo Mononelo Mopeli Ms Thandile Zonke Mr Errol Andile Mlambo Prof Imraan Valodia Prof Azwihangwisi Edward Nesamvuni Ms Joanne Yawitch Ms Boitumelo Molete Mr Brandin Abdinor Mr Waheed Hoosen Ms Shamini Harrington

The newly appointed PCC is now poised to guide South Africa through a decisive phase of climate action, resilience-building and sustainable development.