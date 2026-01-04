Tirumala Temple Closure: Lunar Eclipse Alters Schedule

The renowned Tirumala temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara will observe closure from 9 am to 7:30 pm on March 3, coinciding with a lunar eclipse, according to the temple administration's announcement on Sunday.

Following the eclipse, which is anticipated to last about three-and-a-half hours, the temple will conduct 'suddhi' rites—a series of purificatory practices. Devotees can resume offline darshan at 8:30 pm after these mandatory rituals conclude.

Key ceremonies, such as the Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana and Kalyanotsavam, among others, will not be performed on this day. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams have urged devotees to support these adjustments for a smooth process.

(With inputs from agencies.)