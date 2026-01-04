Left Menu

Tirumala Temple Closure: Lunar Eclipse Alters Schedule

The Tirumala temple will be closed from 9 am to 7.30 pm on March 3 due to a lunar eclipse. After purificatory rites, the temple will reopen for devotees at 8.30 pm. Several ceremonies are canceled, and devotees are asked to cooperate with the new arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:24 IST
The renowned Tirumala temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara will observe closure from 9 am to 7:30 pm on March 3, coinciding with a lunar eclipse, according to the temple administration's announcement on Sunday.

Following the eclipse, which is anticipated to last about three-and-a-half hours, the temple will conduct 'suddhi' rites—a series of purificatory practices. Devotees can resume offline darshan at 8:30 pm after these mandatory rituals conclude.

Key ceremonies, such as the Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana and Kalyanotsavam, among others, will not be performed on this day. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams have urged devotees to support these adjustments for a smooth process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

