Mother-Son Duo Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders over Fake Degree Scandal

A PMLA court in Shimla has labeled Mandeep Rana and his mother, Ashoni Kanwar, as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) in a significant case concerning the alleged sale of counterfeit degrees in Himachal Pradesh.

Special Judge Davinder Kumar declared that the duo, promoters of the private Solan-based Manav Bharti University, has been evading legal proceedings by staying abroad, with the court noting their intentional avoidance of Indian laws.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initially filed charges against Raj Kumar Rana and others in 2020 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Following the charges, the court issued non-bailable warrants, and their assets are now set for confiscation under the FEOA.

(With inputs from agencies.)