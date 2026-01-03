Left Menu

Mother-Son Duo Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders over Fake Degree Scandal

A PMLA court in Shimla has declared Mandeep Rana and his mother Ashoni Kanwar, promoters of Manav Bharti University in Himachal Pradesh, as Fugitive Economic Offenders. They allegedly sold fake degrees worth over Rs 387 crore and evaded Indian law. Now based in Australia, their assets are set for confiscation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:23 IST
Mother-Son Duo Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders over Fake Degree Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A PMLA court in Shimla has labeled Mandeep Rana and his mother, Ashoni Kanwar, as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) in a significant case concerning the alleged sale of counterfeit degrees in Himachal Pradesh.

Special Judge Davinder Kumar declared that the duo, promoters of the private Solan-based Manav Bharti University, has been evading legal proceedings by staying abroad, with the court noting their intentional avoidance of Indian laws.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initially filed charges against Raj Kumar Rana and others in 2020 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Following the charges, the court issued non-bailable warrants, and their assets are now set for confiscation under the FEOA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

 India
2
Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

 India
3
Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

 Global
4
Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026