Controversy Over Alleged Political Links in Sabarimala Gold Case

Tensions rise as UDF convenor Adoor Prakash demands a probe into allegations of a CPI(M) MP's connections with the key figure in the Sabarimala gold loss case. While Prakash did not identify the MP, he defended his own position amidst criticism from various political circles.

Prakash clarified interactions with the accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, highlighting Potty's presence at his Sabarimala programme. Despite photographs showing involvement with Sonia Gandhi, Prakash and Sonia's supporter, MP Anto Antony, relationships remain under scrutiny as CPI(M) and BJP demand broader investigations.

Accusations intensified when CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas labelled Prakash's claims "baseless," suggesting infighting within Congress may be at play. Brittas questioned the credibility of Prakash's allegations and the feasibility of Potty's claimed meetings, urging the Congress to avoid exacerbating the controversy further.

