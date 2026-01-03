Left Menu

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: New Year's Bar Blaze Under Investigation

Swiss authorities are investigating the managers of a bar in Crans-Montana after a fire during a New Year's party resulted in 40 deaths and over 100 injuries. The blaze was allegedly caused by sparklers atop Champagnes. Investigations will assess compliance with safety regulations and possible criminal liabilities.

Swiss authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the management of a bar following a devastating fire at a New Year's Eve party that resulted in 40 fatalities. Police suspect the managers of negligent homicide and causing a fire through negligence.

The tragedy unfolded at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana when sparklers on Champagne bottles apparently ignited the fire, injuring over 100 people predominantly in their teens and mid-20s. Fire safety compliance at the establishment, such as ceiling material regulations and the use of candles, is under scrutiny.

Local officials, including the Valais region's top security officer, have pledged to ensure accountability, emphasizing potential prosecutions should criminal liability be established. The tragic incident highlights possible lapses in safety measures, pressing for stringent future oversight.

