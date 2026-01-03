Tragedy in Crans-Montana: New Year's Bar Blaze Under Investigation

Swiss authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the management of a bar following a devastating fire at a New Year's Eve party that resulted in 40 fatalities. Police suspect the managers of negligent homicide and causing a fire through negligence.

The tragedy unfolded at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana when sparklers on Champagne bottles apparently ignited the fire, injuring over 100 people predominantly in their teens and mid-20s. Fire safety compliance at the establishment, such as ceiling material regulations and the use of candles, is under scrutiny.

Local officials, including the Valais region's top security officer, have pledged to ensure accountability, emphasizing potential prosecutions should criminal liability be established. The tragic incident highlights possible lapses in safety measures, pressing for stringent future oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)