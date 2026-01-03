Left Menu

Mystery Deepens Around Nalagarh Bomb Blast

The NIA is investigating the bomb blast in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said details will emerge once the report is submitted. CCTV footage is being reviewed and forensic samples collected. The BJP criticized the Congress government, alleging a law-and-order collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the recent bomb explosion in Nalagarh, Solan district, as confirmed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. Detailed insights into the culprits are expected with the agency's upcoming report.

Addressing the media in Solan district, Sukhu revealed that state forensic experts are analyzing samples from the site, while CCTV footage is under scrutiny. The Himachal Pradesh police, collaborating with Punjab authorities, are investigating the blast from various perspectives.

The opposition BJP challenged the Congress state government, accusing it of a law-and-order breakdown post-blast. Senior BJP leader Rajiv Sehjal specifically questioned the extended service of DSP Bhishma Thakur in Nalagarh, implicating political connections in ongoing administrative issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

