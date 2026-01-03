Electoral Roll Revision: FIRs and Discrepancies

The Election Commission has taken stringent action by directing the filing of FIRs against five polling officials involved in alleged discrepancies during the ongoing special revision of electoral rolls, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The officials under scrutiny include two Electoral Registration Officers, two Assistant Registration Officers, and a data entry operator from the districts of Baruipur and Moyna. District magistrates have received orders to register cases for procedural lapses promptly and report back.

Furthermore, the EC's robust evaluation process has significantly lowered the number of logical discrepancy cases in draft rolls from over 1.3 crore to approximately 94.49 lakh. The discrepancies ranged from mismatching details in voter records to incorrectly categorized new voters over 45 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies.)