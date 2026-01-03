Left Menu

Chained Childhood: The Shocking Case of a Boy Rescued from Abuse

A 12-year-old boy was rescued by police after being chained by his parents due to alleged behavioral issues. The child endured two months of physical abuse, with injuries indicating prolonged mistreatment. Authorities have intervened, and the case is now with the Child Welfare Committee for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A distressing incident came to light when a 12-year-old boy, who had been chained inside his house by his parents, was rescued in a police operation. The boy had suffered continuous abuse under the guise of controlling his behavior, according to police reports.

The distress call was placed to Child Helpline number 1098, prompting the intervention by authorities. Officers reported finding the child with his limbs bound by iron chains and ropes, rendering him unable to move freely, standing precariously on a bucket.

The parents, daily wage laborers, left the child tied up for the entire duration of their workday, underscoring the severe child rights violations. The District Child Protection Unit and police have since admitted the boy to a children's home for necessary treatment. Legal proceedings are underway under the Juvenile Justice Act.

