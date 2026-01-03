Left Menu

In-Camera Proceedings Ordered for PFI Leaders

A Delhi court has mandated in-camera proceedings in the NIA case involving Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders. Special Judge Prashant Sharma is hearing charges against 20 accused. The NIA claims PFI attempted arms procurement and radicalization. A further hearing is set for January 7.

  India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has directed in-camera proceedings in the case against Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders. The decision was announced by Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma, who asked media personnel to vacate the courtroom.

The case involves 20 accused PFI leaders, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) presenting serious charges. Among the allegations are attempts to procure arms from neighboring countries and providing arms training to its cadres, alongside radicalizing Muslim youth to ostensibly establish a caliphate in the nation.

This comes after the PFI was banned by the Centre in September 2022, under a stringent anti-terror law, due to alleged links with international terror organizations such as ISIS. The next hearing is scheduled for January 7.

