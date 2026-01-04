Left Menu

Maduro's Secretive U.S. Landing: Mystery Unfolds

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was reported to have arrived in upstate New York following a U.S. operation. News outlets covered the event, highlighting Maduro's disembarkation at Stewart International Airport. U.S. personnel, including FBI members, were seen boarding the plane on which he arrived.

Maduro

In a surprising turn of events, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in the United States, reportedly in upstate New York. The overnight operation saw Maduro captured and brought to Stewart International Airport, according to multiple news outlets.

Footage from the scene depicted a plane touching down approximately 60 miles northwest of New York City. U.S. personnel, identified as FBI agents among others, were seen boarding the aircraft shortly after its arrival.

Notable networks such as CNN, Fox News, and MS Now corroborated these reports, identifying the individual who exited the plane as President Maduro, sparking widespread intrigue.

