Delcy Rodríguez Steps In: Venezuela's Political Shuffle Amid Unrest

The Venezuelan Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as the acting president following the U.S. apprehension of Nicolás Maduro. This decision aims to ensure administrative continuity and national defense amidst the deliberation of a long-term legal framework for leadership amid the President's sudden absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 04-01-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 07:47 IST
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuela's Supreme Court has entrusted Vice President Delcy Rodríguez with the role of acting president. This comes in the wake of President Nicolás Maduro's apprehension by U.S. forces Saturday morning.

The court emphasized the necessity of this decision to maintain the country's administrative continuity and uphold national defense. Rodríguez's interim presidency is deemed crucial for steering the nation amidst the current crisis.

The tribunal is scheduled to further debate how to legally sustain state operations, government functionality, and sovereignty defense following Maduro's unexpected detainment by foreign operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

