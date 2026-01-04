Left Menu

Venezuela's Power Shuffle: Delcy Rodriguez Steps In as Acting President

Venezuela faces heightened political turmoil as Supreme Court appoints Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as acting president following the U.S.-led removal of President Nicolas Maduro. The transfer of power comes with geopolitical ripples, underscored by U.S. plans to detain Maduro in NYC's criticized MDC facility amid opposition divisions.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume role of acting president in Venezuela. (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuela's Supreme Court has named Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as acting president, following President Nicolas Maduro's ousting by U.S. authorities. The decision, broadcasted on national television Saturday night, determined that Maduro is unable to discharge his presidential duties, as reported by CNN.

The ruling has enacted constitutional protocols related to presidential vacancy, with Supreme Court Justice Tania D'Amelio stating Rodriguez is vested with full presidential powers to ensure administrative continuity in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

While Rodriguez takes the helm, the international spotlight turns to the controversial detention facility in New York City where Maduro is expected to be transferred. Known for its challenging conditions and security issues, the Metropolitan Detention Center has housed high-profile individuals and faced past scrutiny.

Amid the political shift in Caracas, Maria Corina Machado's optimistic call for freedom quickly waned as U.S. President Trump showed hesitance in endorsing her, leaving opposition factions in disarray. Trump's earlier plans involving regime change and Maduro's oil-rich domain reemerge amid renewed tensions.

Meanwhile, footage of a handcuffed Maduro by U.S. authorities has flashed across media outlets, capturing a ceremonious perp walk. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton disclosed previous U.S. strategies to displace Maduro, reiterating Trump's interests in Venezuelan oil as motivation.

