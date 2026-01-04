Maduro's Drug Empire: From Venezuelan Politics to American Courts
The US Justice Department has unsealed an indictment against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of leading a corrupt government fueled by drug trafficking. Captured in Venezuela, Maduro faces charges including narco-terrorism and weapons conspiracy, leading to a significant judicial test for US prosecutors.
The US Justice Department has unveiled a startling indictment against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, alleging his involvement in leading a corrupt, drug-fueled government. The indictment accuses Maduro of facilitating cocaine trafficking operations into the United States, generating immense profits for his regime and drug cartels.
Following a dramatic military operation, Maduro and his wife were apprehended and are now facing charges in a Manhattan federal courtroom. Attorney General Pam Bondi remarked that they will soon experience the full extent of American justice. This legal move marks a definitive test for US prosecutors against the veteran leader of Venezuela.
The indictment details rampant corruption, claiming Maduro's collaboration with violent drug traffickers, potentially moving up to 250 tons of cocaine annually through Venezuela. Additional allegations include accepted bribes, ordering violent crimes, and state-sanctioned protection of drug operations.
