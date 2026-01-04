Drone Strikes Stir Tensions in Russia-Ukraine Border

An escalating conflict in Russia's Belgorod region saw a Ukrainian drone strike kill one man and injure a woman and a four-year-old child, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Sunday. The injured victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Gladkov reported via the Telegram messaging platform.

The attack engulfed a vehicle in flames, which firefighters swiftly extinguished. Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry claimed that it shot down 42 Ukrainian drones on Sunday morning alone, adding to 90 intercepted overnight, including drones headed towards Moscow.

Such Ukrainian drone attacks are becoming more frequent along Russia's border regions, intensifying the already fraught relations between the two nations.