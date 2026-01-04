Unmasking a Digital Terror Web: The Dual-Phone Protocol

An investigation into the November blast near Delhi's Red Fort unveiled a sophisticated 'white-collar' terror module orchestrated by highly educated doctors using a network of ghost SIM cards and encrypted apps. The culprits communicated with Pakistani handlers through apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, officials reported on Sunday.

This probe prompted the Department of Telecommunications to issue directives on app-based communications, mandating a continuous link to active, physical SIM cards. The uncovering of this terror network, involving dual-phone tactics to evade detection, showcased the misuse of unsuspecting civilians' Aadhaar details to acquire SIM cards.

Arrests and raids, including those at Al Falah University, led authorities to seize large quantities of explosives and ammunition. The Centre's new telecom regulations are a direct response to combat the misuse of digital platforms by terror networks in planning and executing attacks, marking a strategic move in counter-terrorism efforts.