Unmasking a Digital Terror Web: The Dual-Phone Protocol

Investigations revealed that educated professionals orchestrated a terror module using ghost SIM cards and encrypted apps to communicate with Pakistani handlers. The probe led to new telecom rules requiring active SIM links. This aims to dismantle networks exploiting digital platforms for planning attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An investigation into the November blast near Delhi's Red Fort unveiled a sophisticated 'white-collar' terror module orchestrated by highly educated doctors using a network of ghost SIM cards and encrypted apps. The culprits communicated with Pakistani handlers through apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, officials reported on Sunday.

This probe prompted the Department of Telecommunications to issue directives on app-based communications, mandating a continuous link to active, physical SIM cards. The uncovering of this terror network, involving dual-phone tactics to evade detection, showcased the misuse of unsuspecting civilians' Aadhaar details to acquire SIM cards.

Arrests and raids, including those at Al Falah University, led authorities to seize large quantities of explosives and ammunition. The Centre's new telecom regulations are a direct response to combat the misuse of digital platforms by terror networks in planning and executing attacks, marking a strategic move in counter-terrorism efforts.

