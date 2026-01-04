Left Menu

Unfortunate Incident: RPF Constable Injured in Accidental Firing

A Railway Protection Force constable, Dinesh Kumar, sustained serious shoulder injuries when his service weapon accidentally discharged at Kathua Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred late Saturday night, prompting immediate medical intervention at Government Medical College Hospital, Kathua, by his fellow officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:37 IST
Unfortunate Incident: RPF Constable Injured in Accidental Firing
Constable
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate incident, Dinesh Kumar, a constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), was injured due to an accidental discharge of his service weapon in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to official statements on Sunday.

The mishap occurred while Kumar was on duty at Kathua Railway Station late on Saturday night, leaving him with serious shoulder injuries. His colleagues acted quickly, ensuring he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kathua.

The incident has raised concerns about weapon safety protocols and prompted an internal review to prevent future occurrences.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India
2
India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime Safety

India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime ...

 India
3
Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

 India
4
Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026