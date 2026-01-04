Unfortunate Incident: RPF Constable Injured in Accidental Firing

In an unfortunate incident, Dinesh Kumar, a constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), was injured due to an accidental discharge of his service weapon in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to official statements on Sunday.

The mishap occurred while Kumar was on duty at Kathua Railway Station late on Saturday night, leaving him with serious shoulder injuries. His colleagues acted quickly, ensuring he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kathua.

The incident has raised concerns about weapon safety protocols and prompted an internal review to prevent future occurrences.