US Captures Maduro: Echoes of Diplomatic Tensions

India has expressed 'deep concern' over the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the US military. This development has led to tension in the oil-rich South American nation, as India closely monitors the situation from afar.

Following the unprecedented action in Caracas, India called for peaceful resolution through dialogue, emphasizing regional stability and support for Venezuelans' well-being. Meanwhile, the US presented Maduro and his wife in New York over drug trafficking charges, prompting Venezuela to declare a state of national emergency.

India issued travel advisories urging its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela and exercise caution, highlighting the importance of dialogue in resolving the crisis peacefully. Historic ties between India and Venezuela, particularly in the energy sector, remain a focal point amidst evolving diplomatic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)