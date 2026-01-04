Left Menu

US Captures Maduro: Echoes of Diplomatic Tensions

India expressed deep concern over the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The US accuses them of drug trafficking, leading to a Venezuelan national emergency. India urged peaceful dialogue and advised caution for its nationals in Venezuela amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed 'deep concern' over the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the US military. This development has led to tension in the oil-rich South American nation, as India closely monitors the situation from afar.

Following the unprecedented action in Caracas, India called for peaceful resolution through dialogue, emphasizing regional stability and support for Venezuelans' well-being. Meanwhile, the US presented Maduro and his wife in New York over drug trafficking charges, prompting Venezuela to declare a state of national emergency.

India issued travel advisories urging its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela and exercise caution, highlighting the importance of dialogue in resolving the crisis peacefully. Historic ties between India and Venezuela, particularly in the energy sector, remain a focal point amidst evolving diplomatic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

