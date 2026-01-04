Left Menu

Tragedy in Northern Nigeria: Deadly Raid Claims Lives and Leaves Many Missing

A tragic attack by gunmen resulted in at least 30 deaths and numerous abductions in a village in Nigeria's Niger state. Residents report that the true death toll might exceed 37. The incident reflects a pattern of violence in the region, with attackers exploiting forest hideouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minna | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a disturbing development in northern Nigeria's Niger state, armed assailants have killed at least 30 villagers and abducted several others in a violent raid on Saturday. Police confirmed the attack on Kasuwan-Daji village, revealing a cycle of violence impacting the region.

The raid took place in the Borgu local government area, where gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on residents, razing the local market and homes. Discrepancies in official reports have emerged, with residents claiming a higher death toll of 37, highlighting gaps in security response.

This attack follows a pattern in which criminal gangs target vulnerable communities, often utilizing remote forest reserves as operational bases. The recent incident recalls a previous kidnapping of over 300 schoolchildren and teachers near Papiri, underscoring the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

