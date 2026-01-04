Mass Protest by Bharatiya Kisan Union Against Refuse-Derived Fuel

In a significant demonstration of civil unrest, over 400 activists from the Bharatiya Kisan Union were charged with disrupting official work and road blockages, following a protest staged at the SSP office. The protestors demanded a ban on refuse-derived fuel used in paper mills, citing pollution concerns.

On Saturday evening, activists surrounded the office and participated in a dharna to press their demands, according to Superintendent of Police (City) Satya Narayan Prajapat. By Sunday, law enforcement had registered cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, implicating senior members of the union, including youth wing state president Digambar Singh.

The protestors, charged with rioting and assaulting public servants, have raised concerns over the environmental impact of the fuel, which they claim leads to significant pollution. The dharna was called off later in the evening, following unyielding legal response from authorities.

