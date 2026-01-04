Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand's PESA Act Amendments

The BJP has accused the Jharkhand government of diluting the core spirit of the PESA Act by sidestepping essential definitions, particularly around 'gram sabhas,' to benefit mining mafia and conversion syndicates. Former leaders argue that vital cultural and legal traditions have been compromised in the new rules.

Updated: 04-01-2026 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing criticism against the Jharkhand government, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), alleging that it has compromised the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act, 1996. The core spirit of the Act, pivotal to tribal governance, has been ostensibly diluted in newly notified rules.

The Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, claims that the Hemant Soren administration has tampered with the fundamental aspects of the PESA Act, seemingly to favor mining mafias and conversion syndicates. The BJP emphasizes that the omission of the 'customary laws' and 'social and religious practices' from the description of 'gram sabhas' in the new rules is a significant departure from the original law.

Noted BJP figure Arjun Munda argued that this change is contrary to the PESA Act's intention of empowering indigenous governance. The criticism continues as leaders voice concerns over the potential undermining of tribal autonomy. Despite these heated exchanges, the Jharkhand government has yet to respond to the mounting political pressure.

