Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Violence broke out in southern Nepal following social media videos with alleged religious content. Protests in Birgunj and Dhanusha led to clashes, tear gas intervention by police, and multiple arrests. Authorities are now monitoring social media to prevent further incidents disrupting social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Protests erupted in southern Nepal over the weekend, fueled by a social media video containing alleged religious content. In Birgunj, tensions escalated into violence after demonstrators, incensed by the vandalism of a mosque in Dhanusha, clashed with police forces.

Authorities were compelled to use tear gas to disperse the crowd in Birgunj as protesters turned to stone-pelting and vandalism. The unrest was sparked by anti-Hindu content allegedly circulated by two Muslim youths on social media, leading to the mosque attack in Dhanusha district.

Officials, including Parsa's Chief District Officer Bhola Dahal, have issued public appeals for calm and warned of legal repercussions for those inciting social discord. Surveillance on platforms like TikTok and Facebook has intensified to mitigate the spread of misinformation and restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

