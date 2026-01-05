Tensions Rise in Nepal's Birgunj Amid Communal Clashes

Nepalese officials imposed prohibitory orders in Birgunj, a town bordering India, as communal tensions heightened. The decision follows protests triggered by a religiously sensitive video that turned violent on social media. Consequently, the Parsa District Administration Office restricted public gatherings in sensitive areas to preserve peace and order.

From 1 pm local time, all forms of public assembly, demonstrations, and processions within the designated zones are banned until further notice. Chief District Officer Parsa Bhola Dahal announced the area covered includes the stretch from the Bus Park in the east to Sirsia Bridge in the west, and Power House Chowk in the north to Shankaracharya Gate in the south.

Officials warned of strict penalties for those violating the prohibitory orders. Recent unrest involved protesters burning tyres and damaging a police post in Birgunj, following the vandalism of a mosque in Dhanusha. The mosque incident was reportedly a reaction to anti-Hindu posts by two Muslim youths, now detained.