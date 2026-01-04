Tragedy in Uttara Kannada: Murder and Tension in Love Jihad Row

In a shocking incident in Uttara Kannada, a Dalit woman, Ranjitha Bhanasode, 30, was brutally stabbed to death by a man known to her, identified by police as Rafique Imamsab. Authorities revealed that tensions escalated in the town following the murder, with claims of it being a 'love jihad' case.

Rafique, also from Kalamma Nagar, reportedly pressured Ranjitha for marriage. After she refused, he allegedly attacked her publicly. Police investigations suggest that Rafique frequented Ranjitha's home, but matters worsened when his insistence on marriage was met with resistance by her and her family.

The incident has sparked protests by Hindu groups and further controversy due to accusations of the state's inaction. The Bharatiya Janata Party's state president demanded significant compensation for Ranjitha's family, highlighting the need for an adequate investigation. Meanwhile, police are maintaining a strong presence to manage the situation.