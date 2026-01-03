Left Menu

Empowering Women: Mohan Bhagwat on Social Dynamics and Love Jihad

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, emphasized combating 'love Jihad' through family dialogue and women's empowerment, urging for societal awareness and collective response. He acknowledged women's central role in family and societal balance, advocating for their increased societal participation while highlighting the importance of mental health and meaningful life pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:57 IST
Empowering Women: Mohan Bhagwat on Social Dynamics and Love Jihad
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscored the importance of preventing 'love Jihad' through robust family dialogue and women's empowerment. Addressing the 'Stri Shakti Samvad' program, he stressed the necessity of awareness, urging a collective social response to the issue.

'Love Jihad,' a term often used by right-wing factions, alleges a plot by Muslim men to entice Hindu women into conversion through marriage. Bhagwat highlighted the need for continuous family communication, awareness among women, and strong action against alleged perpetrators, citing a lack of household dialogue as a major factor.

Bhagwat praised women's role in maintaining social balance and order, advocating for their empowerment. He also drew attention to mental health issues, advising against imposing unrealistic expectations on children and emphasizing a meaningful life over material success as he noted India's emergence from 'mental slavery.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

 Global
2
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minis...

 India
3
Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

 India
4
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026