Empowering Women: Mohan Bhagwat on Social Dynamics and Love Jihad

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscored the importance of preventing 'love Jihad' through robust family dialogue and women's empowerment. Addressing the 'Stri Shakti Samvad' program, he stressed the necessity of awareness, urging a collective social response to the issue.

'Love Jihad,' a term often used by right-wing factions, alleges a plot by Muslim men to entice Hindu women into conversion through marriage. Bhagwat highlighted the need for continuous family communication, awareness among women, and strong action against alleged perpetrators, citing a lack of household dialogue as a major factor.

Bhagwat praised women's role in maintaining social balance and order, advocating for their empowerment. He also drew attention to mental health issues, advising against imposing unrealistic expectations on children and emphasizing a meaningful life over material success as he noted India's emergence from 'mental slavery.'

