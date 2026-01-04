Controversy Erupts Over SDM's Suspension Amid Indore Water Crisis

A sub-divisional magistrate in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was suspended for incorporating controversial statements in an official order amidst the ongoing Indore water contamination crisis, officials reported.

The suspension was ordered by Ujjain Division Revenue Commissioner Ashish Singh, who cited serious negligence and irregularities in the discharge of official duties by the SDM. The issue arose after the SDM paraphrased a Congress memorandum criticizing the BJP government in response to the water crisis and the contentious remarks by minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The protest, organized against the deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore, highlighted Vijayvargiya's use of the term 'ghanta,' perceived as dismissive and inhumane. The administration confirmed six deaths, though residents claim up to 16 fatalities, exacerbating public concern and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)