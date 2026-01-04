Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over SDM's Suspension Amid Indore Water Crisis

A sub-divisional magistrate in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended for including controversial statements in an official order during an Indore water contamination crisis. The SDM's actions were deemed negligent, leading to a backlash amid ongoing protests sparked by minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:24 IST
Controversy Erupts Over SDM's Suspension Amid Indore Water Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-divisional magistrate in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was suspended for incorporating controversial statements in an official order amidst the ongoing Indore water contamination crisis, officials reported.

The suspension was ordered by Ujjain Division Revenue Commissioner Ashish Singh, who cited serious negligence and irregularities in the discharge of official duties by the SDM. The issue arose after the SDM paraphrased a Congress memorandum criticizing the BJP government in response to the water crisis and the contentious remarks by minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The protest, organized against the deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore, highlighted Vijayvargiya's use of the term 'ghanta,' perceived as dismissive and inhumane. The administration confirmed six deaths, though residents claim up to 16 fatalities, exacerbating public concern and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
3
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
4
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026