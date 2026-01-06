Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Mosque Encroachment Order

The Delhi High Court has requested responses from various authorities regarding a petition challenging the removal of alleged encroachments at a mosque near Turkman Gate. The decision stems from a previous court order mandating the removal. The case rekindles tensions over land ownership and historical preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a dispute concerning the removal of alleged encroachments around the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque and graveyard near Turkman Gate. The court issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Ministry of Urban Development, and the Delhi Waqf Board following a petition filed by the mosque's managing committee.

The petition challenges a December 2025 order by the MCD, which declared that structures exceeding 0.195 acres of land, housing the mosque, must be demolished. The decision aligns with a prior high court ruling requiring the clearance of specific encroachments in the area. This contentious case has sparked debates on land rights and cultural heritage.

Authorities conducted a joint survey in October 2025, identifying encroachments on land belonging to various governmental bodies. Resistance from locals and disputes over land ownership and management have fueled the controversy, highlighting the tensions between urban development and the preservation of historical and religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

