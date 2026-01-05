Double Explosions Shake Manipur's Bishnupur: Security Concerns Arise
Two explosions in Manipur's Bishnupur district injured two people on Monday. The first blast suspectedly caused by an IED occurred at an abandoned house. A second explosion followed, injuring Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi. Locals criticized security forces, dismantling a nearby security bunker in protest.
In a shocking incident, two back-to-back explosions rocked the Bishnupur district of Manipur on Monday morning, leaving two individuals injured. Authorities suspect that the first blast, taking place at around 5:45 am, was triggered by an improvised explosive device at an abandoned site.
As the community gathered to assess the aftermath of the initial explosion nearly 200 meters from the site, a second blast erupted at approximately 8:45 am, injuring Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi with splinter injuries.
The incidents have sparked anger among locals who dismantled a nearby makeshift security bunker, voicing frustrations over security lapses despite a substantial security presence. Police have launched an investigation to determine the explosion causes.
