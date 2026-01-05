Youth Arrested for Alcohol Cruelty on Dog After Shocking Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video has led to the arrest of a man in Kirthal village for suspected animal cruelty. The footage, which surfaced online, allegedly depicts the man forcing a dog to consume an alcoholic beverage from a bottle.

Upon the video's circulation, law enforcement in Baghpat, along with the Ramala police station, launched a thorough investigation into the incident. This has resulted in the identification and arrest of Jitendra, also known as Ballam.

Police have charged the suspect under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further legal actions are expected to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)