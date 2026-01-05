Youth Arrested for Alcohol Cruelty on Dog After Shocking Video Goes Viral
A youth in Kirthal village has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty after a video showed him forcing a dog to consume alcohol. The footage led police to take action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused, identified as Jitendra alias Ballam, faces legal proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing video has led to the arrest of a man in Kirthal village for suspected animal cruelty. The footage, which surfaced online, allegedly depicts the man forcing a dog to consume an alcoholic beverage from a bottle.
Upon the video's circulation, law enforcement in Baghpat, along with the Ramala police station, launched a thorough investigation into the incident. This has resulted in the identification and arrest of Jitendra, also known as Ballam.
Police have charged the suspect under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further legal actions are expected to follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guntur Police Seize 4.8 kg of Ganja Amid Major Drug Busts
Swift Justice: Mainpuri Police Nab Second Suspect in High-Stakes Encounter
Gurugram Police Tighten Grip on Wrong-Side Driving: Stricter Penalties Ahead
Gunmen raid village in northern Nigeria, killing over 30 people and abducting several others, reports AP citing police.
Police Raid Controversy: Officers Suspended Amid Allegations