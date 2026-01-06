Sandalwood Heist: Intruders Cut Down Trees in Police Academy

In a concerning breach of security, two sandalwood trees were illegally cut down and removed from the Kerala Police Academy campus. The theft was first noticed by the academy's estate officer on January 2, leading to a swift FIR registration at the Viyyur police station the following day.

According to the complaint lodged, the audacious theft is believed to have taken place between December 27 and January 2. Consequently, authorities have filed a case against unidentified individuals under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to criminal trespass and government property theft.

The Viyyur police are actively investigating, and preliminary reports suggest that the perpetrators may have accessed the premises through a forested area adjoining the academy campus. The community remains on alert as the investigation continues.