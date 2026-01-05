Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces Legal Battle: Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Response

The Delhi High Court has requested the CBI's response on Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea against charges in the IRCTC scam. The charges involve cheating and conspiracy under various legal sections. The trial court had earlier highlighted possible crony capitalism in transactions involving railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:14 IST
The Delhi High Court, on Monday, demanded a response from the CBI following a plea by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is challenging an order that frames charges against him related to the alleged IRCTC scam case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, refrained from halting the trial at this phase, emphasizing that a decision cannot be made without considering the investigation agency's detailed response. The court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding Yadav's petition and accompanying stay application, scheduling further hearings for January 14.

In October 2025, charges were framed against Yadav, his family, and associates for offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court noted that the financial dealings may represent crony capitalism under the guise of private involvement in railway hotel management.

