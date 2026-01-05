Supreme Court Grants Bail Differently in 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
The Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing distinct roles in the alleged conspiracy. However, five others received bail. Khalid and Imam were accused under UAPA and are urged to reapply after key witness examination or a year.
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a mixed decision regarding bail applications in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were denied bail due to their alleged central role in the conspiracy, as per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while five others were granted bail.
The court emphasized that the involvement and roles of Khalid and Imam differed qualitatively from other accused, justifying the denial of bail at this stage. The bench noted the seriousness of their involvement in planning and strategizing riots during the anti-CAA protests.
The judiciary reminded that under Article 21 of the Constitution, the right to liberty necessitates justifying extended pre-trial custody. Though UAPA cases seldom grant bail automatically, the law does permit the court to exercise discretion, considering the hierarchy of participation in such accusations.
