Diplomatic Standoff: China Challenges U.S. Over Maduro's Seizure

China's top diplomat has fiercely criticized the United States for taking Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro into custody to face charges in New York, labeling the act as an example of the U.S. assuming the role of 'world judge.'

This move has prompted Beijing to prepare for a legal confrontation with Washington at the United Nations, as the situation tests China's steadfast non-intervention policy. China's reaction is closely watched, particularly given the strategic partnership it maintains with Venezuela, one of its key allies.

The United Nations Security Council, meeting at Colombia's behest with backing from China and Russia, will debate the unprecedented action taken by U.S. President Donald Trump. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned that this could create a 'dangerous precedent.'

(With inputs from agencies.)