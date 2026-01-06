Trump's Vague Plans for Post-Maduro Venezuela: Questions Arise

Following Nicolas Maduro's ouster, President Donald Trump's broad but uncertain proclamations about the U.S. governing Venezuela have left lawmakers and former officials puzzled over the administration's lack of planning. Contradictory comments from Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio illustrate uncertainty about America's role in Venezuela's governance.

Rubio hinted at using existing sanctions as leverage against Maduro's successors rather than assuming governance. This ambiguity contrasts with past thorough U.S. planning for regime changes in places like Iraq, which often failed to produce desired outcomes. Some diplomats are uneasy about the absence of a precise plan.

Dan Fried, a retired diplomat, expressed concern over the lack of clarity in handling Venezuela's situation. Supporters argue Trump's style uses broad strokes, but the blueprint for 'running' Venezuela remains elusive. Meanwhile, the U.S. prepares for further international involvements, highlighting the complexity of post-regime change scenarios.