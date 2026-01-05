Shock and Respect: The Bail Verdict in the Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court's decision on Monday to deny bail to Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case has sparked a mix of shock and respect from his family. Although denied bail, his uncle remains hopeful for a future release.

The court refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam but allowed it for five others, highlighting a 'hierarchy of participation' as a crucial factor in its decision. This indicates that not all accused hold the same level of involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

Arshad Imam, Sharjeel's uncle, while discussing the verdict, conveyed his shock yet emphasized his respect for the court's ruling, noting the importance of adhering to legal judgments despite personal disappointments. Both Imam and Khalid were linked to the case under UAPA provisions following their arrests in 2020.

