Supreme Court Delivers Mixed Bail Verdicts in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing their central role in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Meanwhile, five others received bail, reflecting the perceived differences in their participation levels. The ruling underscores the balance between liberty and public order in judicial decisions.

Supreme Court Delivers Mixed Bail Verdicts in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a mixed ruling in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, while granting it to five others. The decision highlighted the perceived differences in participation levels among the accused.

The court cited reasonable grounds suggesting Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam held a central role in the alleged conspiracy, which it described as involving strategic planning and direction. The ruling emphasized the importance of balancing individual liberties with public order and the integrity of the trial process.

While granting bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, the court imposed restrictions, barring them from participating in gatherings or spreading information through any medium. This decision underscores the structural and hierarchical considerations within the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

