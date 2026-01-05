Supreme Court Delivers Mixed Bail Verdicts in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing their central role in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Meanwhile, five others received bail, reflecting the perceived differences in their participation levels. The ruling underscores the balance between liberty and public order in judicial decisions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a mixed ruling in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, while granting it to five others. The decision highlighted the perceived differences in participation levels among the accused.
The court cited reasonable grounds suggesting Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam held a central role in the alleged conspiracy, which it described as involving strategic planning and direction. The ruling emphasized the importance of balancing individual liberties with public order and the integrity of the trial process.
While granting bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, the court imposed restrictions, barring them from participating in gatherings or spreading information through any medium. This decision underscores the structural and hierarchical considerations within the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Denies Bail for Khalid and Imam Amid Delhi Riots Conspiracy Allegations
Supreme Court Rejects Bail on Grounds of Trial Delay in UAPA Case
Strict Bail Conditions for Activists in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Khalid, Imam Amid Political Controversy