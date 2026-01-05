Supreme Court's Bail Verdict in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Mixed Outcomes

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, highlighting a prima facie case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to the 2020 Delhi riots. The decision underscores the court's stance on handling cases involving serious offenses.

In a separate ruling, the court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, acknowledging nuances in the involvement of those accused in the riots that shook northeast Delhi, leaving 53 dead and over 700 injured.

The delay in the trial was noted, but the court emphasized that such delays don't override statutory safeguards. The detainees were charged under anti-terror UAPA and IPC provisions for allegedly being the masterminds behind the devastating riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)