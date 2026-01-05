Left Menu

Supreme Court's Bail Verdict in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Mixed Outcomes

The Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing a prima facie case under UAPA in the 2020 Delhi riots. However, bail was granted to Gulfisha Fatima and other activists. The riots led to 53 deaths and over 700 injuries, with seven people facing charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:38 IST
Supreme Court's Bail Verdict in 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Mixed Outcomes
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, highlighting a prima facie case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to the 2020 Delhi riots. The decision underscores the court's stance on handling cases involving serious offenses.

In a separate ruling, the court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, acknowledging nuances in the involvement of those accused in the riots that shook northeast Delhi, leaving 53 dead and over 700 injured.

The delay in the trial was noted, but the court emphasized that such delays don't override statutory safeguards. The detainees were charged under anti-terror UAPA and IPC provisions for allegedly being the masterminds behind the devastating riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

 India
2
Shock and Respect: The Bail Verdict in the Delhi Riots Case

Shock and Respect: The Bail Verdict in the Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Brigitte Macron, reports AP.

A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Br...

 Global
4
Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026